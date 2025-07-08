Exclusive: Kumkum Bhagya actor Vedant Saluja bags Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season

Young actor Vedant Saluja who has featured in projects Made In Heaven, Kumkum Bhagya etc, has bagged yet another Balaji Telefilms show on TV. He will soon enter the Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, produced by Balaji Telefilms. Yes, we have earlier in the day written exclusively at IWMBuzz.com about veteran actor Ashish Kaul joining the cast as Rishabh’s father in the show.

For all our readers who came in late and missed reading this article, here is a glance at it. Ashish Kaul was last seen in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

Exclusive: After Arjit Taneja, Ashish Kaul to play father to Harshad Chopda in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season

We at IWMBuzz.com now hear of Vedant Saluja bagging a plump role and will play the younger brother of Rishabh. We earlier wrote about the family of Rishabh and their entry bringing the intriguing past of Rishabh to the fore.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been captivating audiences with its compelling storytelling. The series explores the poignant theme of family bonds, particularly highlighting the evolving relationship between Bhagyashree and Rishabh, who unite for the sake of Bhagyashree’s loved ones. The show has Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi in lead roles.

