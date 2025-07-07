Exclusive: Karamm S Rajpal to play the male lead in Jhanak’s Ishani story

Karamm S Rajpal who was last seen in Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak, is back on the small screens as the male lead in Star Plus’ Jhanak, produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures. As we know, the story concept revolving around Ishani (Megha Chakraborty) is slated to go independent of Jhanak’s story soon.

IWMBuzz.com has the exclusive news of Karamm S Rajpal bagging the male lead’s role in the show. The buzz is that the story of Ishani and Pihu (Richa Rathore) will have a love triangle plot with the male lead, to be played by Karamm S Rajpal.

As we know, Ishani was earlier introduced in the pre-leap portion of Jhanak as Jhanak’s (Hiba Nawab) close friend. Now, post the leap, Ishani is shown to be married to a much elder man, played by Anupam Bhattacharya. Pihu, played by Richa Rathore, initially disliked Ishani, but their relationship has now evolved into one of love and mutual respect.

We buzzed Karamm but did not get through to him. He has been seen in challenging roles in shows Mere Angne Mein, Qayaamat Ki Raat, Manmohini, Qayamat Se Qayaamat Tak etc.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As for the story of Jhanak, the show has seen a generation leap post which Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma and Twinkle Arora play the leads. Ishani’s story is scheduled to become an independent show in itself, in the near future.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.vom for exclusive updates.