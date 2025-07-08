Exclusive: Simran Khanna to enter Star Plus’ Jhanak

Actor Simran Khanna who was earlier seen in Ajooni, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udaariyaan etc, will soon enter Star Plus’ Jhanak. Produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, Simran will soon be seen entering the show as Aniruddh’s sister Rumi. Yes, Rumi’s character will be introduced post the leap for the first time now. As we know, Rumi Bose is Tanuja and Shubhankar’s younger daughter and sister to Aniruddh.

As we know, Jhanak has carried forward the storyline post the leap after which Aniruddh Bose is now played by Sumeet Sachdev. Ashlesha Sawant plays the role of Arshi.

Now, the Bose family will be in a celebratory mood with Aditi’s (Twinkle Arora) pre-wedding festivities starting. Rumi will be shown coming to her house after a long time. She will come with her young daughter. Aditi is getting married to Rishi (Arjit Taneja) and their pre-wedding rituals will be in focus now. However, the angle of Rishi being secretly wed to Jhanak (Riya Sharma) has been shown. There will be a new drama progression along with the wedding date coming near.

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show later took a leap post which actors Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma and Twinkle Arora entered the show as the new leads.

