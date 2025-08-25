Exclusive: Puneet Vasishtha to play the antagonist in Sony Entertainment Television’s Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai

Senior actor Puneet Vasishtha, who was seen in the colourful character of Naarad in Swastik Productions’ popular show on Colors TV, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, will join the cast of Swastik Productions’ upcoming show for Sony Entertainment Television. Titled Chalo Bualwa Aaya Hai, the socio-mytho show will reflect the grace and blessings that Maa Vaishno Devi has on her devotees.

The tale will be of a small girl who is devoted to the Goddess. We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively that Avinesh Rekhi, Aleya Ghosh and child actress Payoja Srivastava are playing the leads. If you have missed reading the story, you can check it here.

Now, we hear that Puneet has been roped in to play the main antagonist in the show. He will play the role of a staunch devotee of the Goddess, who is being arrogant in showing off his pride as a devotee.

The show is about the sheer devotion and confidence that the child has in the Goddess, which will be totally contrasted with his arrogant ways of showcasing his devotion.

When contacted, Puneet confirmed the news, saying, “Yes, Swastik Productions is like home to me. There is a very thin line between devotion and being arrogant in devotion. That is exactly how my character will be.”

