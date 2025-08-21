Exclusive: Aleya Ghosh and Payoja Srivastava join Avinesh Rekhi in Swastik Productions’ Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai

Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai, the upcoming Sony Entertainment Television‘s socio-mytho show, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions will go on floor soon. We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to write about popular actor Avinesh Rekhi being approached to play the lead. We now know that he is confirmed to play the male lead in the show. Avinesh was part of the stellar cast of Sony Entertainment Television’s show Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, which he recently exited. He will now play the lead in the new socio mytho show for the same channel.

Now we hear that actress Aleya Ghosh, who was the leading lady in Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani, will play the female lead opposite Avinesh Rekhi. Joining her will be the child actress Payoja Srivastava, who was seen in Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua on Star Plus.

Swastik Productions, helmed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, is known for providing television audiences the pleasure of enjoying mythological tales on television. Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav, Mahabharat, Shrimad Ramayan, Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh etc, are a few of their noteworthy works in the genre of mythology.

