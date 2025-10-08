Exclusive: Hemant Thatte joins the cast of Zee TV’s Lakshmi Niwas

Hemant Thatte, who has lately featured in Mere Sai – Shraddha aur Saburi, Bhagya Lakshmi etc, will soon join the cast of Zee TV‘s upcoming show Lakshmi Niwas. Produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions, the show is the Hindi adaptation of the popular Kannada show, Lakshmi Niwasa.

It is about a family, led by an endearing couple, dreaming of having their own house under the sky, that will give their family the warmth, love and protection they need. The house they dream of, gives the show its title, Lakshmi Niwas. This prime role of the couple will be played by Rajendra Chawla ad Mansi Joshi Roy.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively that Akshita Mudgal of famed shows Bhakarwadi, Ishk Par Zor Nahi, Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain, Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal, will play the lead in the show. We also wrote about Mansi Srivastava playing an important role. If you have missed reading the story, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Akshita Mudgal to play the lead in Zee TV’s Lakshmi Niwas

Exclusive: Mansi Srivastava Joins The Cast Of Zee TV’s Lakshmi Nivas

Media reports state that Durga fame Aashay Mishra plays the male lead in the show.

We now hear of Hemant Thatte getting back to TV with a promising role in the show.

We buzzed Hemant but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get a response till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.