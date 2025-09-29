Exclusive: Mansi Srivastava Joins The Cast Of Zee TV’s Lakshmi Nivas

Popular TV actress Mansi Srivastava, who was last seen in Zee TV’s Main Hoon Saath Tere in the role of Raima Bundela, has now joined the cast of Zee TV’s upcoming show Lakshmi Nivas. As we know, Zee TV is gearing up for new releases, strengthening its line-up; Rahul Kumar Tewary’s Rolling Tales Productions is bringing the new show with high hopes.

According to media reports, actor Aashay Mishra, who was last seen in the show Durga, has been confirmed to play the male lead in the show. However, confirmation on this matter is awaited. In contrast, there are no reports of the female lead of the show, but fans are demanding Pranali Rathod to be roped in to play the heroine of Aashay.

We now hear of Mansi Srivastava joining the cast of Lakshmi Nivas in a key role. The actress has appeared in negative roles in her recent shows like Main Hoon Saath Tere, Saavi Ki Savaari, and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. However, the actress is set to break her typecast image with a refreshing positive role in Zee TV’s Lakshmi Nivas.

Mansi is known for her appearances in shows such as Ishqbaaaz, Neeli Chatri Waale, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, and Divya Drishti, among others.

