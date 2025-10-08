Exclusive: Vinit Kakar to enter Sun Neo’s Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani

Actor Vinit Kakar, who was recently seen in the mythological presentation, Shrimad Ramayan, will enter Peninsula Pictures’ show on Sun Neo, Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani, the fantasy thriller. The show has recently taken an eight-year leap, post which we saw the entry of actress Riddhiema Tiwari in the role of Rakshasi. Child actor Harithi Joshi also entered the show, as Divya’s daughter in the post-leap track.

After the 8-year leap, Divya’s life changes dramatically as she faces many challenges that test her courage and strength. Rakshasi, a powerful and unpredictable force, brings dark energy to threaten her family. Divya uses her new powers to protect her loved ones and fight against this darkness.

Now, we hear that Vinit Kakar will enter the show and will play a very unique character. He will have a negative shade and a strong persona. His entry will add a new flavour to the element of fantasy prevailing in the show.

As per a reliable source, “He will play the role of a mosquito man, whose aim will be the destruction of mankind.”

We buzzed Vinit but did not get through to him. Vinit was seen in a dynamic role recently in Hasratein 2.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get a response till we filed the story.

The story of this show started with a 20-year-old simple but mysterious girl ‘Divya’, whose fate is linked to some divine power. One day Divya meets ‘Prem’, a courageous and true-hearted young man, who feels drawn towards an ancient Shiva temple.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.