Exclusive: Jhanak fame Kajal Pisal to play a pivotal role in Zee TV’s Lakshmi Niwas

Jhanak fame actress Kajal Pisal has bagged her next on TV. She will soon join the cast of Zee TV‘s upcoming show Lakshmi Niwas, which is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms Kajal is known for her portrayal in the role of Tanuja Bose in Jhanak on Star Plus.

As for Lakshmi Niwas, it has Akshita Mudgal playing the lead. We at IWMBuzz.com gave this exclusive report on her leading the cast. Media reports state that Durga fame Aashay Mishra plays the lead in the show. If you have missed our exclusive report, you can check it here.

We also wrote about Mansi Srivastava and Hemant Thatte joining the cast. Mansi was last seen in Main Hoon Saath Tere, while Hemant Thatte was part of Mere Sai: Shraddha aur Saburi.

If our sources are to be believed, Kajal will return to TV with a powerful role in Lakshmi Niwas. As we know, Rajendra Chawla and Mansi Joshi Roy play the main couple in the show, who desire to build a house of their own and name it Lakshmi Niwas.

We buzzed Kajal but did not hear from her. She has been part of prolific projects like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Udaan, Naagin 5, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2 etc.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get a response from them.

