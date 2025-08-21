Exclusive: Swastik Productions’ socio-mytho ‘Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai’ for Sony Entertainment Television; Avinesh Rekhi approached to spearhead the show

Sony Entertainment Television is preparing to launch a new project that will blend elements of mythology with contemporary social issues. This innovative socio-mythological concept aims to address relevant topics while incorporating traditional storytelling. The series will be produced by Sidharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, known for their engaging content in the genre. The show is, as of now, titled ‘Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai’.

As we know, Swastik Productions’ shows Tu Dhadkan Main Dil on Star Plus and Veer Hanuman on Sony SAB are scheduled to go off air soon.

Now the focus is predominantly on the socio-mytho concept that will be on air soon.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear exclusively that popular actor Avinesh Rekhi is the first choice to spearhead the new show.

As per a reliable source, “Avinesh Rekhi, who was part of the Sony Entertainment Television show Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, has apparently exited the show. He is presently in talks with the channel and the production house for this new show.”

While the channel and production house are looking at locking Avinesh Rekhi as the lead, we hear that the final confirmation of the same has not happened yet.

We buzzed Avinesh but did not get through to him. Avinesh has been a prolific performer, and his versatility in varied roles has been his big forte as a performer. Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Chhal – Sheh aur Maat, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and Chhoti Saardaarni are a few of his noteworthy projects.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.