Exclusive: Manoj Chandila to enter Colors TV’s Binddii

Popular actor Manoj Chandila, who has recently been seen in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, Teri Meri Doriyaann etc, will soon enter Colors TV‘s show Binddii, produced by Palki Malhotra and Saurav Tiwari’s banner Streetlamp & Beehive Collective LLP. Manoj, who is known for his baddie roles, will play a differently shaded role here.

His track will be up against Dayanand Bhaiyyaji (Manav Gohil). We at IWMBuzz.com recently wrote about child actor Gantavya Sharma entering the show in the role of Bhaiyyaji’s son. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Gantavya Sharma to enter Colors TV’s Binddii

Now, we hear that Manoj will come in as Dayanand’s dead wife’s brother. His character will be shown to be at loggerheads with Bhaiyyaji. His character will be extremely positive and will further pave the way for more drama.

We buzzed Manoj, and he confirmed the news without getting into details.

As we know, Binddii has seen huge drama with Aviraj (Krushal Ahuja) kidnapping his own daughter, Binddii and planning to sell her. However, Binddii escaped as Saurav (Abhishek Rawat) saved her at the right moment. Presently, Binddii aspires to get into a school and study. Her goal is to get her mother out of jail. Kajal (Radhika Muthukuma), on the other hand, looks forward to Binddii having a safe and bright future.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get a response till we filed the story.

