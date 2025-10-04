Exclusive: Gantavya Sharma to enter Colors TV’s Binddii

Child actor Gantavya Sharma, who was last seen in Star Plus’ Maati Se Bandhi Dor, will soon enter the Colors TV show Binddii. The show is produced by Palki Malhotra and Saurav Tiwari’s banner Streetlamp & Beehive Collective LLP.

Gantavya, who has earlier been part of TV projects like Imlie, Maitree, Aashaaon Ka Savera, Dheere Dheere Se, etc, will enter the show in a meaty role.

As per a reliable source, “Gantavya will play the role of Dayanand’s (Manav Gohil) son. This introduction and track will bring a new shade out of Dayanand, who is otherwise shown as a ruthless person, taking lives and living life by his own rules.”

As we know, the story track is poised precariously as of now, with Aviraj (Krushal Ahuja) trying to find out more about Kajal (Radhika Muthukumar). Aviraj has also bumped into Binddii (Sanchi Bhoyar), without realising that she is his daughter. He has plans to transport Binddii to goons, as part of a wily plan. Meanwhile, Kajal tries to protect her daughter Binddii, by not revealing her whereabouts to anyone.

We buzzed Gantavya but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

You can also go through our review of the show, Binddii here.

