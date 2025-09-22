Review of Colors TV’s Binddii: Emotionally Rich Concept With Soulful Performances

The trend of adapting successful regional language shows into Hindi continues to gain momentum with the launch of Colors TV‘s latest offering, Binddii. This new show is an official remake of the hit Telugu show Chinni, bringing its compelling storyline to a broader audience. Binddii is crafted under the creative vision of producers Palki Malhotra and Saurav Tiwari, who have recently established their production company, Streetlamp & Beehive Collective LLP. The collaboration promises to deliver a fresh perspective and engaging content.

Binddii unfolds the poignant story of a young girl named Binddii, who enters the world in the confines of Tihar Jail. Shortly, her life takes a dramatic turn as she is separated from the comforting embrace of her mother. Suddenly thrust into the vastness of the outside world, Binddii faces the challenges and wonders that come with this new existence, her journey marked by both vulnerability and resilience.

The concept stands out in originality and its captivating narrative style. The entire premise, revolving around the intricacies of life within a jail and the reality outside its walls, is vividly brought to life. The makers have taken a bold approach by shooting some scenes in an actual prison, which adds a layer of authenticity and intensity to the plot.

This is the poignant tale of Kajal and her daughter, Binddii. Despite the constraints of their imprisonment, Binddii has blossomed into an educated and astute young girl, adeptly applying her knowledge in the fabric of her daily life. The show masterfully captures the deep emotional bond between mother and daughter, showcasing their longing for each other with breathtaking honesty. Salient moments include the heart-wrenching scenes in which they yearn for one another during sleepless nights, as well as the heart-tugging sequences of their painful separation. These powerful vignettes stand out as some of the most memorable highlights of the episodes that have unfolded so far.

Kajal’s past life comes back to haunt her, revealing to be a woman tormented by her mistakes and choices. She once defied her family’s values, taking a path that led to heartbreak and betrayal in love. Now, she leans on her brother, Saurav, entrusting him with the care of Binddii. Yet, Saurav, burdened by deep-seated pain and resentment towards Kajal, guards his heart closely. Kajal’s decision had turned their once-comfortable lives upside down, plunging them from wealth into the depths of poverty. Saurav’s animosity toward his sister is richly justified, painted with layers of betrayal and loss. Despite this, he wrestles with his feelings, revealing glimpses of the affection he still holds for her. Binddii, with her innocent spirit, becomes a mirror for Saurav, reflecting Kajal’s essence and reigniting long-buried emotions within him.

In the early episodes, viewers are immersed in the stark and harrowing reality of life inside the jail, where tension and despair permeate the atmosphere. As the narrative progresses, viewers see the vibrant heart of Mathura. The bustling city, alive with energy, its lively bazaars, crowded streets, and soulful temples, has been captured well in the plot.

The title song is a deeply soulful composition that resonates with the audience, guiding them through a powerful emotional journey. Likewise, the background music is incredibly captivating, enhancing the overall experience.

Sanchi Bhoyar shines brightly in the titular role, exhibiting remarkable confidence and finesse in her performance. Her delivery of lines is masterful, marked by perfectly timed pauses. Additionally, her facial expressions convey a depth of feeling that truly steals the show. Radhika Muthukumar also delivers a poignant performance as the mother, a character who deeply yearns to reconnect with her daughter and earnestly prays for her well-being. The heartfelt exchanges between the mother and daughter during their time together in jail are particularly powerful and resonant, and promise to stay with the audience.

Krushal Ahuja immerses himself in a different role, portraying a ruthless and self-centred goon. This complex character evolves, showcasing a facade of love that he adopts to manipulate a woman who has sacrificed everything for him, including her family’s love and support. Krushal’s performance is both compelling and unsettling, revealing the darker sides of human emotion.

Abhishek Rawat’s performance is like the free-flowing water, natural and pleasing to the eye. Harleen Kaur Rekhi is good in her role, brash and outspoken, being the perfect contrast of her husband. Manav Gohil plays the antagonist who holds a hand in turning the life of Kajal into a living hell. His first look at the menacing character of Dayanand Bhaiyya provides goosebumps.

Achint Kaur, Shweta Padda, Pankaj Vishnu and others give their best to their roles.

Overall, Binddii emerges as a captivating and soulful show, weaving a compelling narrative that draws viewers in with its intriguing plot. The performances are not only effective but also deeply resonant, bringing the characters to life in a way that engages the audience on an emotional level. The show offers a refreshing departure from conventional storytelling, embracing a unique and diverse genre that stands out in its content and execution.

IWMBuzz.com credits 4 stars out of 5 for Binddii.