Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Maira misses Abhira; family hides the truth from her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Anshuman’s (Rahul Sharma) death shocking Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) from within. She was heartbroken, and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) lent her his shoulder to cry on. In a shocking turn of events, Abhira was arrested for the murder of Anshuman, which was a big shock for the family. This put everyone in a tough spot, as they had to protect Maira from the truth.

The upcoming episode will see Abhir toiling hard to keep Maira away from the truth. Dadisa, Vidya, Surekha and Manisha will also try to make Maira happy with their acts. But Maira will miss Abhira and will question all of them on Abhira’s absence. Though they will have no answer to give her, they will see to it that Maira is kept away from knowing about Abhira’s arrest. On the other hand, Armaan will find it tough to keep Gitanjali away from Maira.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.