Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 Cast Smriti Irani As Tulsi Virani: Show Time, Release Date And More

The Star Plus show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is all set to return to the screen with a new season. After completing 25 years of the show, the makers are bringing back the iconic daily soap with the original cast, with refreshing new entries and storylines. Check out the latest updates about the show below.

Show Premiere Date And Time Slot

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar on Star Plus was scheduled to launch in the same date when the show completed 25 years of the release on 3rd July 2025 however, the release date was postponed and now the show is all set to premiere on 29 July 2025, at 10:30 PM which is the original time slot of the show. You can also stream online on JioHotstar.

Check first promo here-

Show Format

Talking about the sequel of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, as per the reports, the second season will be limited to 150 episodes. Also, the show is coming back after years to celebrate the legacy of the original series.

Cast And Characters

As per the reports, the original cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Smriti Irani and Aman Upadhyay, will reprise their roles as the main lead portraying Tulsi Virani and Mihir Virani.

In addition, actor Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan are also returning to the show and will reprise their iconic roles in the series. The duo were seen in the role of Karan (Tulsi’s adopted son) and Nandini.

Actresses Ritu Chaudhary Seth as Shobha Virani, Ketaki Davi as Daksha Virani, and Kamalika Guha Thakurta as Gayatri Virani are also reprising their roles in the show.

Veteran actor Bharati Achrekar, who was last seen in the show Wagle Ki Duniya: Nahi Peedhi Naye Kissey, has also joined the show.

In contrast, actor Rohit Suchanti, who last appeared in Bhagya Lakshmi, is likely to play the new male lead alongside Tanisha Mehta. Also, Shagun Sharma is likely to play the main lead in the show. Also, actress Prachi Singh has joined the show for a key role.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is a Star Plus show by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms.