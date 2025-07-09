Exclusive: Kali Prasad Mukherjee and Sonali Sachdev to feature in Rajshri Productions’ show for Doordarshan

Renowned banner Rajshri Productions will soon come up with a family drama for Doordarshan. IWMBuzz.com were the first to report about Kumkum Bhagya fame actor Krishna Kaul bagging the male lead’s role in this project. We also wrote about newbie Aanika Dixit playing the female lead in the show.

Exclusive: Kumkum Bhagya fame Krishna Kaul to play the lead in Rajshri Productions’ next on Doordarshan

Exclusive: Newcomer Aanika Dixit to play the lead in Rajshri Productions’ show for Doordarshan

We now hear of senior actors Kali Prasad Mukherjee and Sonali Sachdev playing meaty roles, prominent in the storyline. Kali Prasad Mukherjee has been a renowned name in films and small screen. He was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on the big screen while on TV, he is known for his portrayals in shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Pavitra Rishta, Rangrasiya etc.

Sonali Sachdev is also a known name in films and TV. She is known for featuring in projects, Taare Zameen Par, Baa Bahu aur Baby, Made In Heaven etc.

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

As we know, Rajshri Productions, makers of the big-ticket Bollywood films Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hai etc, is also making a show, a family drama for Colors. They have roped in a stellar cast for the same, which will be led by newcomers Akshun Mahajan and Esha Suryawanshi as leads.

