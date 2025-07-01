Exclusive: Newcomer Aanika Dixit to play the lead in Rajshri Productions’ show for Doordarshan

Rajshri Productions, the renowned banner helmed by Sooraj Barjatya has the family romantic drama Manpasand Ki Shaadi coming on Colors soon. The banner will introduce two rookie actors Akshun Mahajan and Esha Suryawanshi as the leads in the show. The show has a stellar cast that includes, Avinash Wadhawan, Gungun Uprari, Milind Gawali, Ankiet N Narang, Suchitra Bandekar, Shilpa Tulaskar, Sailessh Gulabani and others.

The banner has always been one of the pioneers when it comes to introducing new faces in their projects. For their upcoming show for Doordarshan, the production house will launch yet another newcomer as the female lead.

As we know, Kumkum Bhagya fame Krishna Kaul has been finalized to play the male lead in this Rajshri Productions show for Doordarshan. We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to break this news. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Now, we hear of newcomer Aanika Dixit playing the female lead in the project, opposite Krishna Kaul. The show is presently in the works and is still in its nascent phase, is what we hear.

