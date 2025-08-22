Exclusive: Dipti Thapar joins the cast of Dangal TV’s Paro Sang Dev

Actress Dipti Thapar, wife of actor Sooraj Thapar, will make her comeback to television with Dangal TV’s new show Paro Sang Dev, produced by Nandita Mehra and Bhairavi Raichura’s banner 24 Frames. Yes, Dipti, who has been away from acting, is known for her prowess in shows Mata Ki Chowki, Chandragupta Maurya etc. The actress had earlier pledged to offer her hair at Tirupati Balaji temple, after her husband Sooraj got critically ill after contracting Covid-19 in 2021.

As for Paro Sang Dev, the show will see Jahnavi Soni and Arjun Verma playing the lead roles. The show’s promo has captivated viewers with its intriguing concept, wherein the protagonist Arjun is shown to be in his groom’s attire, along with his bride named Parvati. However, when they wait for their train to arrive, we see the bride getting up and moving away, only to be replaced by another girl, also named Parvati, who is also in her bridal attire. The show will be the journey of Parvati, who is a mismatch in Dev’s life, but is forced by circumstances to be his wife.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about actors Dipti Kashyap and Sapna Madaan, joining the cast in vital roles. If you have not read our stories, you can check them here.

We hear that Dipti Thapar will play mother to Dev in the show.

