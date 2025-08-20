Exclusive: Dipti Kashyap joins the cast of Dangal TV’s Paro Sang Dev

Actress Dipti Kashyap, who was recently seen in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, will soon join the cast of Dangal TV‘s new show Paro Sang Dev, produced by Nandita Mehra and Bhairavi Raichura’s 24 Frames.

The show’s promo has captivated viewers with its intriguing concept, wherein the protagonist Arjun is shown to be in his groom’s attire, along with his bride named Parvati. However, when they wait for their train to arrive, we see the bride getting up and moving away, only to be replaced by another girl, also named Parvati, who is also in her bridal attire. The show will be the journey of Parvati, who is a mismatch in Dev’s life, but is forced by circumstances to be his wife.

Actress Jahnavi Soni, who was seen in Dahej Daasi on Nazara, will play the lead role of Paro. Actor Arjun Verma will play the male lead of Dev.

We now hear of Dipti Kashyap being roped in to play the parallel lead, who will be the girl opposite Dev, and his love interest.

We buzzed Dipti, but did not get through to her. The actress will also be joining the popular Sony SAB show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in the role of Rita Reporter.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

24 Frames has bankrolled shows like Saajha Sindoor, Chhal – Sheh aur Maat, Laut Aao Trisha, Satrangi Sasural, Crime Patrol etc.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.