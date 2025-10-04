Exclusive: Garima Vikrant Singh joins the cast of Star Plus’ Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki

Star Plus‘ upcoming new show, Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki, produced by Sandalwood Media, is set to enthral audiences with its niche storyline. The show is reportedly an official adaptation in Hindi of a popular South-based show. Actors Ankit Raizada (Advocate Anjali Awasthi fame) and Ashika Padukone (Trinayani fame) will play the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com had reported exclusively about the main cast in the show. We wrote about Jignesh Joshi, Nimai Bali, and Ishrat Khan joining the cast of the show. If you have missed our stories, you can check them here.

Now, we hear of popular actress Garima Vikrant Singh joining the cast of Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki. The prolific actress was last seen on TV in the show Pukaar – Dil Se Dil Tak. Her performance in Gram Chikitsalay recently won huge praise. She is known for her portrayals in projects Nimki Mukhiya, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Nazar, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka etc.

As per a reliable source, “Garima Vikrant has started shooting for the project.”

As we know, Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki will be completely shot in Hyderabad.

