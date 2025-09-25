Exclusive: Ishrat Khan joins the cast of Star Plus’ Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki

Actress Ishrat Khan, who was last seen in Star Plus’ Advocate Anjali Awasthi, has joined the cast of Star Plus‘ upcoming show Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki. Produced by Sandalwood Media, the show will be shot completely in Hyderabad. It will have Advocate Anjali Awasthi fame actor Ankit Raizada, and Trinayani fame actress Ashika Padukone playing the leads. The lead couple of the show was officially announced during the recently held Star Parivaar Awards. Also, the actors announced their pairing on their social media handles after the event.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, reporting exclusively about the cast on board the show. We wrote about Jignesh Joshi, Nimai Bali joining the cast in vital roles. If you have missed reading, you can check them here.

We now hear of Ishrat Khan playing a key role in the show. She will play mother to the male lead, and will be a lovable, positive character. She will be shown to be a protective and caring mother to her son.

We buzzed Ishrat but did not get through to her. Ishrat has earlier starred in the Star Plus hit show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala apart from Advocate Anjali Awasthi.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

