Exclusive: Nimai Bali back on Star Plus with Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki

Senior actor Nimai Bali, who was recently seen in Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav and Veer Hanuman, will be back on Star Plus, after his fruitful association with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Nimai has signed the show Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki, produced by Sandalwood Media. The show will be shot completely in Hyderabad. The show will have Advocate Anjali Awasthi fame actor Ankit Raizada, and Trinayani fame actress Ashika Padukone playing the leads. The lead couple of the show was officially announced during the recently held Star Parivaar Awards. Also, the actors announced their pairing on their social media handles after the event.

The show is the Hindi adaptation of a popular South show. The teaser of the show suggests that a girl born into a wealthy household is forced to lead a life of struggle and poverty.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Jignesh Joshi being a part of the show, playing the father of the male lead. If you have missed reading the story, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Jignesh Joshi joins the cast of Star Plus’ Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki

We now hear of Nimai Bali playing the patriarch of the male lead’s family, in yet another powerful role.

We buzzed Nimai but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get a response till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.