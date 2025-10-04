Exclusive: Abeer Singh and Meera Deosthale to feature in the vertical drama Runaway Billionaire for Kuku TV

Micro-dramas, a captivating form of entertainment defined by their short and vertically oriented videos, have rapidly gained popularity due to their seamless adaptability for mobile viewing. This format is particularly appealing to the younger generation, who often seek engaging content that fits effortlessly into their busy lives. Several banners and streaming platforms have joined hands in giving meaningful and apt vertical content.

Aarav Entertainment, helmed by Abhay Bhalerao and Jinesh Jain is bringing a new micro drama series, titled Runaway Billionaire, the tale follows an emotional story with elements of drama and romance.

The story will be headed by popular actors Abeer Singh and Meera Deosthale. Abeer is presently seen in Colors TV’s Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki. Meera Deosthale was last seen on TV in the show Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai.

We buzzed the actors, but did not get through to them. We hear that the vertical drama will go live tomorrow on Kuku TV.

Later, Abeer confirmed our query with a text that read, “Yes, you heard it right!! I believe that as an actor, one looks for new opportunities, new stories and new roles to play. Basically, I got some time off from my show Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki. Hence, I took this up. The vertical format content is doing very well. This is the lead role opposite Meera. It was a lovely experience.”