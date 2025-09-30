Exclusive: Tina Philip, Chhavi Pandey & Anuj Sachdev To Feature In Kuku TV’s Micro-drama By Aarav Entertainment

Micro-dramas, the vertical short-format content, have become the demand of the hour due to their efficiency for mobile viewing, which aligns with the modern generation. In the world of micro-dramas, Kuku TV has been winning hearts with its variety of short-format shows featuring popular television stars. And now stars like Tina Philip, Chhavi Pandey, and Anuj Sachdev are set to feature in Kuku TV’s upcoming show.

Kuku TV, known for its bite-sized yet high-voltage micro-dramas, is now set to bring another dose of entertainment with a new mythological fantasy drama by the production house Aarav Entertainment.

We exclusively hear that Aarav Entertainment by Abhay Bhalerao and Jinesh Jain is bringing a new micro drama series, which will be a mythological fantasy show starring Anuj Sachdev as the female lead, while Tina Philip and Chhavi Pandey will be parallel female leads.

Aarav Entertainment has also produced a vertical series on the epic Ramayan, followed by a micro-drama, Abundant Son, earlier.

Tina Philip is a popular television actress who has appeared in shows like Kumkum Bhagya. She recently appeared in a web series called Addicted Aashique.

On the other hand, Chhavi Pandey is also a well-known name in the town with her appearances in shows like Poornima, Prem Bandhan, Anupamaa, and others.

Anuj Sachdev is also a well-known name in the entertainment world. He has appeared in several shows, with his most recent being Woh Toh Hai Albelaa on TV. Later, he worked more on web series.

We tried to contact Tina, Chhavi, and Anuj, but did not get through to them.

We also reached out to the producers, but did not get a response until we filed the copy.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.