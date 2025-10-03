Exclusive: Abhishek Verma and Yukti Kapoor team up for a vertical drama series, Royal Affair

Vertical dramas have taken over as a hugely growing trend in content making. Why not? The shorter-format content not only gives more scope to actors and creative personnel, but also gives a fresh, acceptable feel to the viewers seeing it. A lot of popular streaming services have entered the game of creating content for microdrama. We at IWMBuzz.com have written regularly about this shorter format content.

We recently wrote about Aarav Entertainment coming up with a microdrama series with Sudesh Berry and Rohan Mehra. We also wrote about Tina Philip, Chhavi Pandey and Anuj Sachdev shooting for another of the same banner. You can check these stories here.

Exclusive: Sudesh Berry and Rohan Mehra to feature in Aarav Entertainment’s microdrama for Kuku TV

Exclusive: Tina Philip, Chhavi Pandey & Anuj Sachdev To Feature In Kuku TV’s Micro-drama By Aarav Entertainment

Now, we hear that popular actors Abhishek Verma and Yukti Kapoor recently shot for a microdrama series titled Royal Affair. The series is produced by Shakeb Sayyed, who has been in the entertainment industry for years. Abhishek is presently seen in Sony SAB’s show Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil. Yukti Kapoor has been doing great work lately, choosing diverse roles in microdrama format.

We buzzed the actors and got through to Yukti, who confirmed the news and said, “I had a wonderful experience working with the team. Abhishek brings such positive energy, always laughing and creating a great vibe. Though it’s my first project with this production house, it already feels like I have known everyone for years.”

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.