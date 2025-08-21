Exclusive: Sapna Madaan joins the cast of Dangal TV’s Paro Sang Dev

Dangal TV‘s new offering, Paro Sang Dev, produced by Nandita Mehra and Bhairavi Raichura’s banner, 24 Frames will soon go on the floor. The show’s promo has captivated viewers with its intriguing concept, wherein the protagonist Arjun is shown to be in his groom’s attire, along with his bride named Parvati. However, when they wait for their train to arrive, we see the bride getting up and moving away, only to be replaced by another girl, also named Parvati, who is also in her bridal attire. The show will be the journey of Parvati, who is a mismatch in Dev’s life, but is forced by circumstances to be his wife. Actress Jahnavi Soni, who was seen in Dahej Daasi on Nazara, will play the lead role of Paro. Actor Arjun Verma will play the male lead of Dev.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively that actress Dipti Kashyap will play the love interest of Dev in the show. If you have missed reading the story, you can check it here.

Now, we hear of Sapna Madaan playing a pivotal role in the show. She has featured in shows Mann Atisundar, Mere Sai – Shraddha Ya Saburi, Kaisa Hai Ye Rishta Anjaana, etc.

As per a reliable source, “Sapna will play the mother of Paro in the show.”

