Serial Twists Of Last Week (30 June – 6 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, major drama with Prathana confessing before her family that she was pregnant and also told them about being in love with Ansh. Anupamaa planned to participate in a dance competition to get funds for Bharati’s treatment. Anupamaa requested Manohar to train them for the contest. However, the colony men decided that their wives would not participate in the dance competition. Raahi was happy with her dance academy starting. However, Khyati tried to stop entry into the academy, and this got Parag angry with her. Prem supported Raahi and her passion to dance when Vasundhara got angry at her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Anshuman, Gitanjali, Abhira and Armaan staying under one roof. Abhira got upset seeing Gitanjali’s rapport with Maira. Armaan decided to confess to Abhira about Maira being their Pookie. However, Gitanjali did not allow him to do so, which was followed by Dadisa threatening him to not reveal the truth to Abhira, as she wanted Abhira to marry and move on. This forced Armaan to be rude towards Abhira. Abhira later, agreed to marriage with Anshuman. Armaan was emotional seeing Abhira and Anshuman’s engagement. Vidya wanted Armaan and Abhira to get together again.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals saw over the last week, a major drama with Unnati lodging a police complaint against the Chaudhary family over domestic violence. This resulted in the entire family, including Reet being arrested. Raghav was shocked and asked Unnati to withdraw her complaint. However, she set a condition before Dhruv which Reet refused to abide by. Raghav got furious over Unnati for not withdrawing the complaint. He burnt all of Unnati’s memories and broke ties with her. He got himself arrested, and emotionally threatened Raghav to release all. Raghav and Reet shared romantic moments in the jail. Unnati was forced to withdraw her complaint, thus setting everyone free. Reet overheard Viren’s talk wherein she found out that Viren and Bua planned to get signatures for the property from Raghav and later, kill him. Reet decided to safeguard Raghav and got back to the Suryavanshi house. She got remarried to Raghav, proclaiming that this marriage is out of love for each other.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week, a major drama with Popatlal being head over heels in love with Chakori. However, Bhide told all of them that Chakori was not a human being and that she was a ghost. Popatlal got angry at Bhide and refused to believe him. However, Bhide tried explaining to them about his spooky experience with Chakori. The caretaker of the bungalow later, confided that Chakori was a ghost, which broke Popatlal’s heart. The residents of Gokuldham Society packed their bags and were in a hurry to leave the place as early as possible. However, they got disturbed and scared by the spooky happenings in the house. The bus did not arrive on time which forced Anjali to call Taarak’s boss and question him on his decision to send them to the place.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Adit and the family finding out about Mangal’s engagement due to happen with Kapil. Kusum felt betrayed by Mangal, and Mangal was shocked to know that she had a misunderstanding and that Kusum had not given her consent to Mangal’s marriage. Adit, however, told Mangal that the kids should not be told of it. But the kids got to know about it. On the engagement day, when the rings were to be exchanged, Adit came to the premises in a drunk state and created trouble. Kapil had to slap him to send him out. The engagement happened later. Shanti asked Mangal to never return to Adit’s house. Kusum wanted Adit to apologize for his behaviour with Mangal and Kapil. Adit did the same too. Kusum and Sudesh finally blessed Mangal and told her to be happy.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Aditi questioning Rishi about his silence when it came to Jhanak. Jhanak was alone at Rishi’s home when his parents asked her to bolt the door properly and not allow any stranger to enter in their absence. When Aniruddha entered, Jhanak took him to be a thief, tied him up and closed his mouth. She fainted as she had taken a medicine unknowingly for sleep. Rishi and family broke open the door and were shocked to see the sight. Rishi got angry at Jhanak and asked her to pack her bags and leave. Nutan was worried for Jhanak. Jhanak’s family got to know that Jhanak was able to read and write. Rishi’s family wanted to support Jhanak in her studies. Aniruddha invited Jhanak for the aashirvad ceremony of Rishi and his daughter. Rishi’s family wanted Jhanak to go back to her village so that she could study well. Rishi threatened to break their forced marriage and fought with Jhanak.

