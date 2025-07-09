Sharad Kelkar And Niharika Chouksey’s Zee TV Show Tum Se Tum Tak Cast, Release Date, Show Time, And More

Zee TV has just launched the most anticipated show last night, Tum See Tum Tak. Starring Sharad Kelkar with the budding star Niharika Chouksey, this show is a refreshing tale of love, and the promo has just raised the anticipation level of how the story will unfold. Well, for that, you will have to follow the show regularly, but for now, check out all the updates about the show, including cast, show time, and more.

Main Cast

Known for his amazing acting skills and iconic roles in the past in shows like Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar, and others, Sharad Kelkar is leading the show alongside the budding star Niharika Chouksey, who has appeared in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Faltu, and Aaina – Roop Nahin, Haqeeqat Bhi Dikhaye.

Other Cast Details

Nasirr Khan

Popular actor Nasirr Khan, who featured in shows like Chand Jalne Laga, Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein, is also a part of the show. Details about his character are not available, but he appears in a key role.

Dolly Chawla

Actress Dolly has appeared in shows like Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, Naye Shaadi Ke Siyape, Main Mayke Chali Jaungi, Tum Dekte Rahiyo, and others returned on-screen with this show in a vital role.

Afreen Alvi

After having appeared in shows like Udne Ki Aasha, Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein, Naagin, the actress is playing a very important role in Tum Se Tum Tak.

Rajkumar Kanojia

Winning hearts with his appearance as Sultan in Udne Ki Aasha, Rajkumar has joined Tum Se Tum Tak, portraying a major part.

Utkarsha Naik

She rose to fame with her performances in shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Aahat, Prem Bandhan, and Kumkum Bhagya. Utkarksha appears in a key role in the new show.

Patil Sameer

He is a known writer, actor, and director who has joined the show as the female lead’s father in the show Tum Se Tum Tak, as per the reports.

Show Premiere Date And Air Time

The Zee TV show Tum Se Tum Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD, launched yesterday on 7 July 2025. The show airs every day at 8:30 PM. You can also watch the show anytime on Zee5.