Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Will Prarthana Be Able To Save Shivansh?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has left the viewers on the edge of their seats with the kidnapping sequence currently going on. As planned by Payal, the goons try to kill Shivansh, and when Prarthana becomes a barrier, the killer decides to get rid of her too. The latest updates showcased a major twist when one of the goons hit Prarthana, leaving Smita scared.

However, as per the latest reports, as the killer tries to attack Prarthana, Shivansh will regain consciousness, and he is likely to deal with the goons, but whether the duo will escape safely or not is still a question.

In addition to building suspense, actor Namik Paul, who portrays the role of Shivansh, dropped a video on his Instagram sharing insights behind the scenes. The actor shared that Prarthana is on a mission to drive him safely home, and he asks Prarthana if she will be able to save him, to which she shared that maybe she will save him, which leaves fans curious about what will happen next in Shivansh, Prarthana, and Raunak’s lives.

Namik also posted a picture of himself holding a glucose bottle in his hand, sharing a glimpse of himself behind the scenes from the hospital sequence.

View Instagram Post 1: Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Will Prarthana Be Able To Save Shivansh?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.