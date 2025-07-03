Exclusive: Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor Savant Singh Premi to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season; to play Bhagyashree’s ex-lover

Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor Savant Singh Premi, who has been on a hiatus from television since 2018, is back on the small screen with an interesting role. He will soon enter the Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Yes, he will play Bhagyashree’s ex-lover who had ditched her in the past. As we know, Bhagyashree had a love failure and is going through the trauma even now. She had gone against her parents’ wishes to get her love. Eventually, the person did not turn up, while her parents felt that she was happily married. This has created a situation wherein Bhagyashree is forced to introduce Rishabh as her husband. Shivangi Joshi as Bhagyashree and Harshad Chopda as Rishabh have been enthralling audiences with their magical onscreen chemistry.

Now, the plot will introduce the real love of Bhagyashree from her past. Actor Savant Singh Premi will play the role of Nikhil. Bhagyashree will be shocked to see him face-to-face again. The track ahead will have Rishabh trying to protect Bhagyashree from further emotional disturbances owing to his return.

Savant has done TV shows that include Jamai Raja, Haasil etc. He is known for his portrayal in the Varun Dhawan multi-starrer film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

