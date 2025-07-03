Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana Saves Shivansh, Confronts Payal For Her Crime

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the viewers for the past eleven years with major twists and turns. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Smita warns Payal as she discovers that Payal is trying to harm Shivansh (Namik Paul). Also, Smita reveals to Raunak (Akshay Bindra) that Shivansh is her son from her first marriage and also a half-step brother of Raunak, leaving him shocked.

In the upcoming episode, Payal gets kidnapped from the hospital as Payal hires a killer to get rid of Shivansh. Meanwhile, Kiran arrives and asks Payal to take immediate action to clear Shivansh from her way. Payal shares that she also wants Shivansh to die.

However, Prarthana comes to rescue Shivansh, who is unconscious. The killer tries to search for Shivansh to kill, and also says that Payal has paid them a hefty amount of money to carry out this task. Prarthana is shocked, but she manages to save Shivansh. Prarthana calls Payal, confronting her. She reveals that she is aware that Payal hired killers for Shivansh and threatens her.

What Payal will do next to save herself and ruin Prarthana and Shivansh’s lives.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.