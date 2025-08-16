Top 6 TV Serial News August 16: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Kumkum Bhagya, And More

Today, August 16, the Television industry has seen major updates from new twists in shows to stars celebrating Krishna Janmastami. Check out the top news of TV shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Kumkum Bhagya, and more.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, you will see Vidya and Kaveri coming to the hospital to meet Abhira. Vidya tells Abhira that marrying Anshuman because she is upset with Armaan is not right, but Abhira announces that she will marry Anshuman. Taniya becomes happy as Abhira announces that in three days, Abhira and Anshuman will file their court marriage. Later, Maira shows Abhira her and Armaan’s marriage photo, asking her to forgive Armaan as she returned.

2) Anupamaa Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of the StarPlus show Anupamaa, you will see Ansh and Prarthana getting married, where Raahi and Prem take the responsibilities of their parents. However, Prarthana gets emotional, missing her parents during the wedding, as per the reports.

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sunayana Fozdar Shares BTS From Krishna Janmastami Celebration

Taking to her Instagram story, Sunayana Fozdar, who appears as Anjali Bhabhi in TMKOC, shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of herself joining hands in front of Lord Krishna, sharing insights from the Krishna Janmashtmi celebration on the sets of the show. However, she didn’t mention if it’s a recent pic or a throwback photo.

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Niharika Chouksey Opens Up On Krishna Janmashtmi Celebration

In an exclusive chat with IWMBuzz, Niharika opened up on the Krishna Janmastami Celebration. She emphasized that Janmastami brings sweet memories of her childhood, as at her house, the occasion was celebrated beautifully. You can check out the full article below for detailed information.

No matter where I am, the rituals make Janmashtami feel like home: Niharika Chouksey

5) Kumkum Bhagya’s Krishna Kaul Embarks On An Adventurous Experience

Actor Krishna Kaul, who rose to fame as Ranbir in the show Kumkum Bhagya, recently embarked on an adventurous experience. Sharing his feelings, the actor wrote, “life changing experience” and thanked those who helped him experience this, “thanks for the adrenaline, and thank god I could see another day.”

6) Kundali Bhagya’s Ssanjay Gaggnani Approached For Bigg Boss 19

Actor Ssanjay Gaggnani, who became a household name with his role of Pruthvi in Kundali Bhagya, has been approached for the upcoming season 19 of Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss. We have exclusively broken the news of the actor getting approached, and if you have missed it, check out the article below.

Exclusive: Kundali Bhagya fame Ssanjay Gaggnani approached for Bigg Boss 19