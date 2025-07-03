TRP Ratings 3 July: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Reigns Supreme For The 2nd Consecutive Week

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The ratings released today, Week 25 of 2025, 2 July 2025 give us just that!! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) which has been on the rise in TVR for the past few weeks, has emerged as the No. 1 show yet again. Last week, it toppled the other shows to take the first spot with a TVR of 2.2. This week, it has risen its numbers and gets a TVR of 2.3 and stays at the top. Anupamaa (Star Plus), Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) and Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) stand united and take the next spot with a TVR of 2.1. Udne Ki Aasha shows a rise again, after dipping below the 2 TVR mark last week.

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment (Colors) rises high and takes the next spot with a TVR of 1.6. Mangal Lakshmi and Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar, the Colors shows see a rise and secure a TVR of 1.5. Advocate Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) gets a TVR of 1.4. Vasudha (Zee TV) is consistently growing and maintains the TVR of 1.3, along with the Colors show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav.

Colors show Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, Zee TV shows Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, Bhagya Lakshmi, and Star Plus show Jhanak are tied at a TVR of 1.2. Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad drops further to a TVR of 1.1. Newly launched Colors show Noyontara sees a rise with a TVR of 1.1 along with other shows Jaadu Tere Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam (Star Plus), Kumkum Bhagya and Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah (Zee TV) and Parineetii (Colors) which also secure a TVR of 1.1.

Zee TV show Jamai No. 1 has a TVR of 1.0, followed by Zee TV’s Saru at 0.9. Sony SAB’s Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil sees growth and secures a TVR of 0.9. Star Plus’ new show Tu Dhadkan Main Dil opens at a TVR of 0.8, which is very average.

Sony TV’s supernatural Aami Dakini opens better than the channel’s recent launches with a TVR of 0.5. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season (Sony TV) sees a growth with 0.4 TVR.

Have the shocking turnarounds in the TVR of your favourite shows shocked you?