Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (Naya Season) Serial Spoiler: Rishabh Tells Bhagyashree To Face The Truth – What Will She Do?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (Naya Season) is a newly launched TV show on Sony TV. Also, it is the third season of the same season. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and features Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda as the main leads. Rishabh saves Bhagyashree and himself during the society meeting.

In the upcoming episode, during the slow moments of life, Rishabh tells Bhagyashree that the truth will eventually come out, and she has been carrying the lie she told five years ago, trying to convince her to face the truth. Rishabh’s advice catches Bhagyashree off guard while Padma overhears Rishabh and Bhagyashree’s conversation and looks confused.

Later, as Rishabh and Bhagyshree talk to each other about their lives, Rishabh highlights that he loves Sunny, who is like a brother to him. Additionally, Rishabh shares that he is straight and only interested in girls, which makes Bhagyashree feel awkward.

Will this bring Rishabh and Bhagyashree closer together, and will Bhagyashree face the truth?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season chronicles the story of a South Indian girl, Bhagyashree Iyer, played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart breaks as her boyfriend ditches her as she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband and their love story begins.