Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Smita Slaps Raunak, Payal Conspires Against Shivansh

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the viewers with major ups and downs for the past eleven years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Payal hires goons and plans Shivansh’s (Namik Paul) accident. Her goons hit Shivansh’s car, leading to a massive accident that causes major injuries to Shivansh. Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) is devastated upon discovering this.

In the upcoming episode, Shivansh is admitted to the hospital and stays in critical condition. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) discovers a shocking truth about Shivansh and Smita. He confronts Smita, asking her if Shivansh is her son. However, Smita stays quiet and refuses to confirm his doubt. Witnessing Smita’s emotions, Raunak warns her that if she doesn’t tell him the truth, he will go to the hospital and kill Shivansh.

On the other hand, Payal plans Shivansh’s murder. She hires a deadly killer and shares with him the details of the victim, highlighting that it’s Shivansh Randhawa, putting Shivansh’s life in danger. Smita becomes angry and slaps Raunak as he talks about harming Shivansh. Then Smita goes on to reveal that Shivansh is his step-brother and her child from her first marriage, which leaves Raunak shocked at the same time. Kanti overhears the truth, leaving him spellbound.

Will Raunak spare Shivansh after knowing the truth about his identity?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.