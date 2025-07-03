Prachi Singh Bags New Role In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Reports

Social media and news headlines are abuzz about the comeback of television classic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. After 25 years, the show is set to return with several actors reprising their roles, while many newcomers have also joined the cast. The newest entrant is actress Prachi Singh.

Prachi Singh is a budding actress in the town who has appeared in the Dangal TV show Pyaar Ki Raahein, where she played a key role. However, with her performance, she has won hearts. According to reports, the actress has not secured a major opportunity with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, as she has joined the upcoming show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. However, details about her character are yet to be revealed.

In the comeback of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, actors like Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, and others reprise their roles. Additionally, actors Rohit Suchanti and Shahun Sharma will lead the show.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her esteemed production house, Balaji Telefilms. The show will air on Star Plus, and its release date has also been postponed. Additionally, today, 3 July 2025, marks the 25th anniversary of the show’s launch on 3 July 2000. The show will launch soon.