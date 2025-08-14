Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – New Season: Harshad Chopda Unveils New Look After Leap, Says Goodbye To His Long Hair

Ever since the release, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has been in headlines, whether about the twisted storyline, new plot, or chemistry between Harshad Chopda and Shivangi. However, the most talked about has always been Harshad’s look. From being a casual guy with open hair and a messy personality to being on an undercover mission, a renowned businessman with a dashing suit and a sleek ponytail, he has been making fans drool over his looks. Yet again, Harshad is set to surprise fans with his new look in his post-leap avatar.

We at IWMBuzz exclusively broke the news of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season heading for a leap, and in case you have missed reading it, check out the article below.

Exclusive: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season headed for a small time leap

With the upcoming leap in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, the show is heading for an exciting twist. The leap is likely to be of six months, after which the fans will get to see Rishabh’s new avatar. At present, he looks tough, fearless, and dedicated to seek revenge, in a well-suited look with his long hair tied sleekly in a low ponytail, adding an edgy touch.

However, in the new makeover, Harshad will appear in the look that fans have been waiting for – a short hairstyle with decent attire and a desperate search to find his love back.

A mere glimpse of Harshad Chopda post-leap is here –

In the current track, Nysa herself exposes Rishabh’s truth in front of Bhagyashree, which will leave her heartbroken, and this leads to Bhagyashree and Rishabh’s separation.

Are you excited for Rishabh’s new look in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season?