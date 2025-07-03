Shraddha Arya And Shakti Anand Exit Kumkum Bhagya? Know Deets Inside

Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand made their grand entries recently in Kumkum Bhagya, reprising their roles as Preeta and Karan from Kundali Bhagya. The makers of Kumkum Bhagya introduced these two characters to add more spice and increase the TRP, as viewers had lost interest in the plot. Shraddha and Karan were featured in a couple of episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, where they were still apart but were supporting the new leads, Prarthana, Shivansh, and Raunak.

However, over the last few days, Shraddha and Karan have not been seen in a single scene, which has led fans to speculate about their exit from the show. Additionally, according to media reports, neither of them is shooting and hasn’t been spotted on the sets of the show. Neither Shraddha nor Shakti has shared information about their exit, but due to their absence on-screen, it seems they have already said goodbye; however, an official confirmation is awaited.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under her esteemed production house, Balaji Telefilms, Kumkum Bhagya has been winning hearts for the past eleven years. Currently, the fourth generation, led by Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra, is winning hearts.

Recently, Shraddha Arya shot for one of the episodes of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2. On the other hand, Shakti Anand is set to return with the classic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, reprising his role, according to reports.