Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season Serial Spoiler: Mukul Proves Bhagyashree Single – Will Rishabh Gets Exposed?

The Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season is a newly launched show by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. The show stars Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda in the lead roles. Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) somehow manages to handle the situation, but Mukul decides to expose Bhagyashree’s (Shivangi Joshi) fake marriage.

In the upcoming episode, Rishabh tells everyone that when a girl rejects someone and is independent, few men are unable to digest that fact, but he is there for his wife, Bhagyshree. Listening to Rishabh’s empowering speech, Vinayak tells him that the truth will come out tomorrow during the society meeting, and he can say whatever he wants at that time.

The next morning, Mukul reveals that Bhagyashree used to live alone, so how did her husband suddenly appear on the scene? However, a lady supports Rishabh and claims that he is part of this society. Meanwhile, Mukul’s man shows the society agreement where Bhagyshree wrote that she is single, leaving Rishabh and Bhagyshree worried, while Vinayak is shocked.

How will Rishabh handle this situation?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season chronicles the story of a South Indian girl, Bhagyashree Iyer, played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart breaks as her boyfriend ditches her as she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband and their love story begins.