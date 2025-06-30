Review of Sony TV’s Aami Dakini: Powerful Theme Of Unfulfilled Love, Can Do Better In Its Visual Impact

In recent months, Sony TV has been actively engaging its audience with a series of noteworthy fiction launches that showcase well-crafted narratives. One of their highlights, Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan takes viewers on a captivating journey into the rich history of the legendary ruler Prithviraj Chauhan, exploring the intricacies of his life and the monumental events that shaped his reign. This was followed by the popular return of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, reigniting the audience’s enthusiasm for romantic dramas. Continuing its tradition of delivering enthralling supernatural tales, Sony TV has ventured back into this genre with Aami Dakini, a poignant love story that explores themes of longing and unfulfilled desires. Produced by SVF Productions, this new offering has started well, capturing the attention and interest of viewers.

Set against the backdrop of a grand, crumbling palace in Rajbari, the story transports viewers 23 years into the past. The air is thick with an eerie tension as the once-lavish palace echoes with whispers of a tragic love story. At the heart of this haunting tale is Dakini, a spectral figure cloaked in mystery, eternally longing for her Raja Saheb. Her presence looms over the decaying architecture, casting a dark shadow on the lavish remnants of a bygone era. Driven by an unquenchable desire and sorrow, Dakini descends into madness, ensnaring anyone who dares to cross the threshold of the palace.

After a tantalising glimpse into the eerie history of the ghostly palace, the narrative transitions to the vibrant present day, which unfolds in the bustling city of Kolkata. The Choudhury family is filled with joy and anticipation as they prepare to welcome their favourite son, Ayaan Roy Choudhury, back from his life in London. As the family busily adorns their home with decorations and prepares a feast, an unexpected revelation sends shockwaves through their celebratory atmosphere—the news that Ayaan plans to visit the long-abandoned Rajbari Palace. The matriarch of the family, Thakuma, is gripped by an icy terror at the thought. A wave of dread washes over her as she recalls the chilling tales woven around the palace, dark stories that haunt her most restless nights. In a flurry of concern, she commands her entire family to hastily make their way to Rajbari, desperate to prevent Ayaan from setting foot into the forsaken estate. Yet, for Ayaan, the palace symbolises far more than just a crumbling structure enveloped in ghostly legends. It represents a treasure trove of cherished memories, particularly those of his mother, who once inhabited its grand halls. Determined and passionate, Ayaan envisions breathing new life into the old palace, yearning to renovate its dilapidated beauty and dispel the ominous shadows that cling to its history.

Ayaan makes a bold decision to terminate the long-serving guard who has stood sentinel over the palace for years. This momentous choice unfolds when the guard attempts to prevent him from entering the premises. Ayaan prepares an elaborate feast, transforming the newly refurbished palace into a vibrant hub for the villagers to gather and celebrate. Yet, a shadow of fear descends upon the festivities when Ayaan narrowly escapes a looming danger. Just when hope seems to wane, he is unexpectedly rescued by Meera Ghosh, the spirited daughter of the very guard who has just lost his position. The tension in the air is palpable as the village faces both the consequences of change and the bonds that unexpectedly intertwine their lives.

As the night of Poila Baisakh unfolds at the grand palace, the Choudhury family find themselves compelled to stay by Ayaan’s side. Thakuma, determined to protect him, issues a firm order for Ayaan to remain confined to his room, a precaution borne from the shadows of a haunting past. Fearful of the possibility of history repeating itself, Thakuma takes it upon herself to guard Ayaan diligently. However, under the cover of night, Dakini cleverly lures Ayaan out of his sanctuary. Ignoring Thakuma’s warnings, Ayaan finds himself wandering through the eerie corridors of the palace and out into the chilling night, drawn once again to the ominous well that has held so much power over his young life. Just as the shadows deepen and the atmosphere grows thick with danger, Meera appears like a beacon of hope.

The narrative unfolds with a poignant glimpse into the past, centred around Ayaan’s great-grandfather, Rudrapratap Roy Choudhury. Long ago, he fell deeply in love with a woman, forming an intimate bond that would shape the course of their lives. In the bloom of their romance, he promised her three sacred vows that would transcend the boundaries of time. Generations later, Ayaan bears an uncanny resemblance to Rudrapratap, not just in his physical appearance but also in the aura he exudes. This striking likeness makes him an irresistible target for the enigmatic Dakini, who seeks to rekindle their connection. The Dakini, fueled by a longing that defies the passage of time, yearns to remind Ayaan of the promises made long ago, drawing him into a web of fate where love and destiny intertwine.

The show deserves recognition for its intriguing premise, which captivates viewers by exploring the theme of unfulfilled love from the past that lingers and resonates in Ayaan’s current life. The show’s narrative is thoughtfully crafted, weaving a connection between past and present that keeps audiences engaged. The cast is composed of talented performers who bring depth to their roles, enhancing the storytelling experience. However, for the concept to truly shine and resonate, it must be supported by stronger visual effects and a greater capacity to evoke genuine fear. Currently, the eerie atmosphere and the graphic elements designed to convey suspense fall short, lacking the intensity needed to create a lasting impact.

Contrary to the visual appeal, the show delivers an exhilarating experience with its soul-stirring title track and the eerie yet captivating background score. The title track, performed by the talented Javed Ali, deserves special recognition; it beautifully intertwines with the storyline, amplifying the enigmatic aura that surrounds the concept. The haunting melodies linger in the air, deepening the sense of intrigue and leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

The moments shared between Meera and Ayaan feel somewhat contrived as if the circumstances pulling them together lack authenticity. Their connection, built around situational demands, appears to be more a product of narrative convenience than a natural progression, making their closeness feel forced and unconvincing.

When it comes to individual performances, Hitesh Bharadwaj impressively navigates the complexities of his dual roles as Ayaan Roy Choudhury, a contemporary character, and the irritable King from a bygone era. His ability to seamlessly oscillate between these two contrasting personas showcases his depth as an actor. Rachi Sharma brings a sense of authenticity to her role as Meera Ghosh, effectively embodying her character’s nuances. However, as pointed out, there is a noticeable need for improvement in the dynamic between Ayaan and Meera during their shared scenes. The romantic aspect of their relationship currently lacks the spark and emotional resonance that is essential for engaging the audience.

Sheen Dass exudes a captivatingly eerie presence in the brief glimpses we have seen of her portrayal as Dakini. Her performance hints at a depth of complexity, suggesting that there are intricate layers to her character yet to be revealed. As the story progresses, we eagerly anticipate the unfolding of these nuances, eager to uncover the full spectrum of Dakini’s character.

Swaroopa Ghosh, Amit Kaushik, Amit Singh Thakur, Kanchan Kumar Ghosh, Jyoti Mukherjee, Priti Amin and a talented ensemble bring a remarkable blend of nuance and precision to the narrative. Their performances masterfully weave together the story’s themes, enhancing its emotional depth.

Overall, Aami Dakini captivates its audience with a fascinating and enigmatic storyline that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Yet, to truly deliver a spine-chilling experience, the execution requires more meticulous attention. Each sequence should be crafted with a sense of intensity and realism, allowing the eerie supernatural elements to unfold organically rather than feeling rushed or half-hearted. A more deliberate approach to filming could elevate the overall impact of the story, drawing viewers deeper into its haunting atmosphere.

IWMBuzz.com credits 2.5 stars out of 5 for Sony TV’s Aami Dakini.