Exclusive: Kaushal Kapoor joins the cast of Star Plus’ Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi

Veteran actor Kaushal Kapoor who was last seen in Star Plus‘ Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad, has joined the cast of Star Plus’ upcoming show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. As we know, the show’s teaser introduces audiences to the lead characters, Khushi and Krishna, who have contrasting thoughts and attributes. Khushi is a woman of right virtues and follows the right path always, while Krishna never thinks twice to don varied lifestyles. The show indicates the coming together of these two contrasting worlds.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actors Maira Dharti Mehra and Manjeet Makkar playing the leads in the show. If you have missed reading this article, you can check it here.

We now hear of Kaushal Kapoor being roped in to play the role of the male lead’s grandfather. He will have a pivotal role to play in the story plot.

Kaushal Kapoor was earlier seen in Star Plus’ Deewaniyatt, Colors TV shows Chhoti Sardaarni, Parineetii etc.

Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, helmed by Pradeep Kumar and Rajesh Ram Singh, have given TV audiences successful shows like Chhoti Sarddarni, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Teri Meri Doriyaan, Kaamnaa etc.

