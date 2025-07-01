Aami Dakini Cast Hitesh Bharadwaj As Ayaan And Rachi Sharma As Meera: Check Show Time & More Updates

The Sony TV show Aami Dakini is winning hearts. The fiction show produced by SVF Productions features Hitesh Bharadwaj and Rachi Sharma in the lead roles. This is a supernatural show and treats the viewers with something unexpected. Check out the full cast and more updates about the show.

Aami Dakini Main Cast

The show casts Hitesh Bharadwaj as the male lead, Ayaan Roy Chaudhary, and Rachi Sharma as the female lead, Meera Ghosh. Additionally, actress Sheen Dass is also part of the main cast, playing a negative role in the show.

Show Start Date And Air Time

Aami Dakini is a Sony TV show produced by SVF Productions. The show premiered on 23 June 2025 and airs at the prime time slot of 8:00 PM, five days a week, Monday to Friday. You can also watch the episodes on Sony LIV.

Summary

With Aami Dakini, Sony TV is experimenting with horror series again, following Aahat. The new show blends horror, mystery, and drama in a haunting setup in Kolkata. The show chronicles the story of Ayaan, who doesn’t believe in supernatural things until a spirit threatens to take his life, while Meera is a sweet yet fearless girl who protects her family from all the odds.

Hitesh Bharadwaj won hearts with his appearance at Rajat Thakkar in the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, while Rachi Sharma last appeared in the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.