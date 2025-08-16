Kumkum Bhagya’s Rachi Sharma Stuns Fans with Hot Pool Pics in Bold Avatar

Television actress Rachi Sharma, known for her roles on the small screen, surprised her fans with a stunning new look. She shared a series of bold photos from a poolside setting on social media, showcasing her playful and confident side in a two-piece outfit. Her new avatar has sparked a lot of conversations among fans.

Rachi chose a blue halterneck backless bra paired with black shorts, effortlessly blending sporty and sultry styles. The halter neckline beautifully accentuated her toned shoulders and collarbones, while the shorts highlighted her sculpted legs.

In the photos, Rachi is seen posing confidently in the pool, basking in the sun and water with carefree charm. Her wet, pushed-back hair increased the bold factor, giving her a striking and sultry appearance.

Completing the look was minimal dewy makeup and a fresh, natural glow that enhanced her effortlessly hot aesthetic.