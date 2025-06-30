Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Shivansh Discovers Shocking Proof, Prarthana Warns Raunak

The Zee TV show has been winning hearts since its launch back in 2014. The show continues to entertain viewers with its major ups and downs, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the Balaji Telefilms banner. Shivansh tells Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) to let Sonalika stay in his room, making her feel bad. Later, Sonalika treats Prarthana as a servant and asks her to take her glass; however, Shivansh (Namik Paul) goes to take the glass, but Sonalika doesn’t allow him.

In the upcoming episode, Sonalika insults Prarthana, saying that people like her don’t deserve to stay with them. The next day, Prarthana and Shivansh are on a mission to find the real culprit behind the fire in the Zaveri house. Shivansh discovers shocking proof, and he tells Prarthana that he is aware that Raunak (Akshay Bindra) and Payal set fire to the Zaveri house to frame them, which leaves Prarthana shocked.

Shivansh decides to seek revenge from Raunak and Payal for their crime. On the other hand, Prarthana comes to meet Raunak and gets angry with him. She exposes the truth that Raunak set fire to the Zaveri house, which landed Shivansh in danger. She warns Raunak that she will not spare him if anything happens to her husband, Shivansh, leaving Raunak spellbound and heartbroken.

Is this the end of Raunak and Prarthana’s relationship?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.