Top 5 TV Serial News August 14: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

Today, August 14, the TV industry has witnessed interesting updates from new twists in shows to vacation plans. Check out the top news of TV shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Kumkum Bhagya, and more.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit Opens Up On Upcoming Dance Sequence In Show

Rohit Purohit plays the character of Armaan in the StarPlus Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions. Talking about the upcoming sequence where he will be dancing with his on-screen wife Abhira and daughter Maira, the actor emphasized he practiced a lot for his sequence, not just to perform his steps better but also to match his facial expression and look natural.

2) Anupamaa Reigns On Top In TRP

Yet again, Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa reigns on top in the TRP chart. The Director’s Kut Productions-produced show, starring Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy, and Shivam Khajuria in the lead, has won hearts and secured the first spot with a TVR of 2.3.

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Sees A Rise In TRP Chart Again

After witnessing a drop for a few weeks, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Neela Film Productions, saw a rise in the TRP ratings this week. The show secured a second spot, jointly with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, with a TVR of 2.1.

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak Tops TRP Chart On Zee TV

The newly launched Zee TV show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, has won hearts. Since its release, the show has secured its position in the TRP chart, and this time it achieved a 1.7 TVR for consecutive weeks.

5) Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugdha Chapekar Enjoy Vacation With Co-stars

Mugdha Chapekar recently jetted off for vacation with her Kumkum Bhagya ganga, including Simran Budharup, Mallika Nayak, and Khyaati Yash Keswani. The group of four embarked on a spiritual journey with their vacation in Vrindavan. As Krishna Janmashtmi is nearing, the girls visited the Iscon temple in Krishna’s town, Vrindavan.