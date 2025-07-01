Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Payal Plans To Kill Shivansh, Prarthana Devastated

Kumkum Bhagya, a Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the past eleven years, with its share of major ups and downs. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Shivansh and Prarthana find the truth about the fire at the Zaveri house. Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) is shocked, but she warns Raunak (Akshay Bindra) that she won’t spare him if anything happens to her husband Shivansh (Namik Paul).

In the upcoming episode, Raunak is shocked by Prarthana’s warning. However, Payal worries and plans to get rid of Shivansh so that he cannot trap her and Payal in the fire incident case. Payal hires goons to kill Shivansh, creating a critical moment.

Shivansh talks to Prarthana on call while driving back home. At the same time, Payal asks her goons to hit Shivansh. Payal’s goons arrive in the truck, and she asks them to give her an update on every moment. Soon, the goons hit Shivansh, leading to a dangerous accident that took Shivansh’s car off the road, and he was thrown out of the car, unconscious and injured. Prarthana suspects something fishy and screams, ‘Shivansh.’

How will Prarthana find Shivansh, and will she be able to save him?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.