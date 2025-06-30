Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Serial Spoiler: Vinayak’s Condition Deteriorates As Mukul Exposes Rishabh’s True Identity

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season is winning hearts already. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the show features Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda in the lead roles. As Bhagyashree’s parents arrive in Mumbai to meet her and her husband, Rishabh becomes Bhagyashree’s fake husband. He handles the situation very well and also makes Bhagyashree’s parents feel better.

In the upcoming episode, challenges for Bhagyshree and Rishabh increase as Mukul plans to expose them. He comes with an official notice at Bhagyashree’s house revealing that only one member was registered, and that is Bhagyashree, which leaves Vinayak shocked and curious. Rishabh finds himself in trouble, while Kartik, Saumya, and others also look clueless.

Mukul enters the room, and Vinayak questions Rishabh’s identity. As he processes the truth, he is shocked, which deteriorates his condition. Rishabh comes to help him; however, Vinayak feels pain in his chest, creating an intense moment.

Will Rishabh and Bhagyshree’s marriage get exposed, or will Rishabh handle the situation once again?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season chronicles the story of a South Indian girl, Bhagyashree Iyer, played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart breaks as her boyfriend ditches her as she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband and their love story begins.