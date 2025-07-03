Exclusive: Manoj Kaushik to enter Star Plus’ Advocate Anjali Awasthi

Actor Manoj Kaushik, who was last seen in Star Plus’ show Do Dooni Pyaar will soon enter the Star Plus show Advocate Anjali Awasthi. Produced by Blues Production, the show has recently undergone a generation leap, with the grown-up daughter of Aman and Anjali, Aarti, being shown as the new protagonist. While Shritama Mitra plays the dual roles of Anjali and Aarti, Ankit Raizada has moved out of the show, with the tragic death of Aman in the accident. The show will now see the introduction of actor Puneett Chouksey as the new male lead.

Exclusive: Puneett Chouksey joins Shritama Mitra as the lead in Star Plus’ Advocate Anjali Awasthi post the leap

Now, we hear that Manoj Kaushik will play an integral role and will be part of the male lead’s family. Manoj Kaushik has earlier done shows like Anokha Bandhan, Karamadhikari Shanidev, Do Dooni Pyaar etc.

As per the ongoing storyline post the leap, it is shown that Aarti is a confident, spunky news reporter with the urge to deliver justice in every situation she faces. Anjali is shown to be in a vegetative state, totally unaware of what is happening in her life. She has not got out of the trauma of the accident in which she lost Aman tragically.

