TV News: Sriti Jha In Love With Shabir Ahluwalia’s New Show, Mr. Faisu Posts Heartbreak Video Post Rumored Breakup With Jannat Zubair, And More

There have been major developments in the television world today. Take a look at all the top and latest buzz, including Sriti Jha’s love for Shabir Ahluwalia’s new show, Mr. Faisu’s post-breakup heartbreak video, and more.

1) Sriti Jha Is In Love With Shabir Ahluwalia’s New Role In The New Show

Shabir Ahluwalia made his comeback on-screen with Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil; his new character is unique from all of his past roles. As he is winning the audience’s hearts, actress and Kumkum Bhagya co-star Sriti Jha also couldn’t resist becoming a fan of Shabir.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sriti shared a glimpse of her TV screen featuring Shabir Ahluwalia in his new show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil. With her text it hints that the actress is in love with his new role as Yug Sinha.

Expressing her fondness, she wrote, “Hello Hello Yug Sinha”. Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia paired in the lead roles opposite each other in Kumkum Bhagya, and since that time, they share a great bond off-screen.

2) Mr. Faisu Posted a Heartbreak Video After His Rumored Breakup With Jannat Zubair

On his Instagram handle, Faisu posted a video showcasing his pain after heartbreak. From burning the letter to screaming and reminiscing about old memories, the video offers a glimpse into how a person feels after heartbreak. It seems Faisu’s feelings are relatable, as his breakup news with Jannat Zubair was revealed a few months ago.

Although Jannat and Faisu never confirmed their relationship, the duo was rumoured to be dating. However, after both of them unfollowed each other, their fans speculated about their separation.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLe-kEdyJJt/?hl=en

3) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Last Episode To Air On This Date

Star Plus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin wrapped up shooting a few days ago. The show failed to connect with viewers, despite several changes; however, it managed to run successfully for almost five years.

However, due to the declining TRP ratings, the makers have decided to call it an end. Additionally, according to the reports, 18 scenes were scrapped because the makers wanted to end the show sooner.

Regarding the finale, the last episode of the show will air on July 5, 2025, and will feature a happy ending, showcasing Savi and Neil’s enduring friendship. The show currently features Param Singh and Bhavika Sharma in the lead roles.