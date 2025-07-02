Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Chaos in the Deshmukh house; Renuka and Sailee fall down

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sailee (Neha Harsora) telling the family that she was not able to handle responsibilities at home in addition to her work. Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee proposed the idea of having a servant maid in the house. Sailee brought in a maid by name Manjari. Renuka, however, was apprehensive of Manjari’s capabilities. Manjari goofed up when she prepared tea for all in the family.

The upcoming episode will see further chaos in the Deshmukh house with Manjari creating a mess by not wiping the floor properly. Sailee will be wiping the floor so that any mishap does not happen. But Renuka who will enter the house, will slip and will fall down, hurting her back. Sailee and others in the house will go to help her. But Sailee will also have a slip and a fall. Manjari will come to help them and she too will fall. It will be a chaos with all the three of them having hurting backs.

Will Renuka find fault with Sailee again?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.